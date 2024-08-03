California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,377 shares of company stock worth $15,989,384 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $26.50 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

