California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

AYI stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.