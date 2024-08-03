California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $55.12 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

