California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 37695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,344 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

