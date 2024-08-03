Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

CAC opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.73. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Camden National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Camden National by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

