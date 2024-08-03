Cameco (TSE:CCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.67.

CCO stock opened at C$52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$44.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.99, for a total value of C$2,879,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

