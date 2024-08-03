Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$52.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$44.01 and a 1 year high of C$76.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$3,558,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$3,558,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

