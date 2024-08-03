Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$81.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as low as C$59.90 and last traded at C$59.92. Approximately 30,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,255,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.84.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. Insiders sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

