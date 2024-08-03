Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $169.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $117.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $171.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

