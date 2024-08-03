Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.58.

VET opened at C$13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.52. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

