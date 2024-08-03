Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.02. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,780 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.