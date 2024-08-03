CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,083 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 0.1 %

Scholastic stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHL

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.