CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 229 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in City were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 90.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,488 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

City Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.