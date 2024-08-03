CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 23,593 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Redwood Trust worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RWT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $931.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

