CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 307 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $42.39 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

