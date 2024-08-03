CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 9,615 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.38 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

