CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vector Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group



Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.



