CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 2,011 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of ScanSource worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $805,201.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

