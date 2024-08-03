CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 6,103 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,720,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Triumph Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

