CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 72 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,516,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,522,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

