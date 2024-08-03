CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

