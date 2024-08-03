CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,099,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $9.82 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $825.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.63%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

