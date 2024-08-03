CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.