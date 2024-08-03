CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.16 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

