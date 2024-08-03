CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.