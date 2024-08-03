CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288,973 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 37.6% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 449,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 122,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 89,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.67. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

