CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

