CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,413 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

