CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,544 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

