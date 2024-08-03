CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 4,408 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.52 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.