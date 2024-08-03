CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,619.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $658,511. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.11. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

