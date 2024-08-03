CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

