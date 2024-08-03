CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Matthews International worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,488,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Matthews International by 67.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 20.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 5.0 %

Matthews International stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

