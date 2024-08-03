Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

CNQ opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$38.90 and a twelve month high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $417,729. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

