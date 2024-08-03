Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CWB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

TSE CWB opened at C$46.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$48.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

