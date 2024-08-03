Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.45

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 57416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after purchasing an additional 670,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 669,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

