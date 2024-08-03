Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.