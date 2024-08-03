Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.91.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$43.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.04%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

