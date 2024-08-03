Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.91.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.27. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.