Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

