CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.88 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

