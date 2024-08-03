CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 422,789 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
