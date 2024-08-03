CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 422,789 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 900.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

