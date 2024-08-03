Carlos Power Sells 22,896 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carlos Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.1 %

FBP stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

