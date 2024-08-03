CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Lake Street Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.33.

CarParts.com Stock Down 4.5 %

PRTS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson acquired 41,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at $293,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54,869 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 46.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 582,376 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

