Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $148.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.