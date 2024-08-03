Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $155.00 at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.