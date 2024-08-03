Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $135.39 and last traded at $137.98. Approximately 1,921,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,514,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.52.

Specifically, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

