Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 340.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

