Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $371.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

