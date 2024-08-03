CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.69.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

